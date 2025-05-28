Copia Wealth Management Makes New $133,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.