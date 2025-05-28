191,377 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Members Wealth LLC

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Members Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

