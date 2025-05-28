5,093 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EEM stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

