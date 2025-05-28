Keystone Financial Services LLC Invests $692,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2%

IJH opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

