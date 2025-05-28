Tableaux LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.9%

ES stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

