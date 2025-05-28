Tableaux LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tableaux LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of DIHP opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.