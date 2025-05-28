Keystone Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 107,045 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.