Tableaux LLC Buys Shares of 9,272 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $492,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

