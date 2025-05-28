Tableaux LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises about 3.8% of Tableaux LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tableaux LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

