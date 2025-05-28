17,856 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Keystone Financial Services LLC

Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.