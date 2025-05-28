Keystone Financial Services LLC Invests $8.32 Million in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises 7.6% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFF. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 911.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $442.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

