Tableaux LLC Takes $25.79 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 374,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.3% of Tableaux LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

