Keystone Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,731 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average of $257.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.