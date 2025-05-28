Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,326 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.