Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

