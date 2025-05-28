Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,032 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.1% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

