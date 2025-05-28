Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New $16.36 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

