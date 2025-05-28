Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,620 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $230.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $231.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

