34,589 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 459,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 330,224 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 303,282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

