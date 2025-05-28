Aegis Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

