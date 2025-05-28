Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes $18.40 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average is $253.96.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

