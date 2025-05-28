3,150 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Lighthouse Financial LLC

Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Amgen makes up about 0.7% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 2.9%

AMGN stock opened at $279.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

