Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ENB opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

