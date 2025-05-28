Lighthouse Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.20. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

