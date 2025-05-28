191 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.38.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.