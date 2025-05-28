Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

