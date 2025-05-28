Copia Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,289 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.