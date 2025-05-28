Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raised to “Hold” at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
