Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raised to “Hold” at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

