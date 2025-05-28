Hara Capital LLC Buys New Position in GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Hara Capital LLC owned about 1.09% of GMO International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in GMO International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get GMO International Value ETF alerts:

GMO International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GMOI opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. GMO International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

GMO International Value ETF Profile

The GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in international equity markets. The fund aims to capitalize on perceived market dislocations, using proprietary methods to identify undervalued equities with positive return potential GMOI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMO International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.