TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Raised to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TVK. Scotiabank raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.40.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVK

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TerraVest Industries

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$161.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$67.66 and a 52 week high of C$176.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$148.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.07.

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.03, for a total value of C$4,446,780.00. Corporate insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.