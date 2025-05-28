BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.69 and a one year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

