Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. William Blair upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$265.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4%

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

WCN opened at C$271.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$271.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$265.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$219.62 and a 12 month high of C$284.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total transaction of C$3,678,448.03. Also, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total transaction of C$1,153,266.71. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

