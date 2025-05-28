Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Viper Energy Q2 Earnings

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.2%

VNOM stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

