Hara Capital LLC Sells 220 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Hara Capital LLC cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.