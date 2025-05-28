What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for BCLI Q2 Earnings?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCLI opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 690,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.59% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

