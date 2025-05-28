Hara Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund comprises 1.8% of Hara Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,034,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 713,033 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 248,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.