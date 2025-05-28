Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $34.84 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,138,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,837,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 68,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 54,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.