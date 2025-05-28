Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,996,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,984,000. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,197,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,654 shares of company stock worth $26,793,380. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.