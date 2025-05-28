Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires Shares of 78,957 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $480.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,225,500. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.7%

CRWD stock opened at $472.22 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $474.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

