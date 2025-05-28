Hara Capital LLC Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.