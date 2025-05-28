Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Acquired by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLKR. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FLKR opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

