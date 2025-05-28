Hara Capital LLC Purchases 49,995 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hara Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 506.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up 1.2% of Hara Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

