Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lowered its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYI. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter.

HYI stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

