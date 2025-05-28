PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $1.79 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.0%

MBLY stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

