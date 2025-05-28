Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Invests $484,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,380,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.372 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

