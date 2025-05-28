PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 535,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 256,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after buying an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.