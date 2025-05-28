PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $2.45 Million in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 298,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HMY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 8.7%

HMY opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.1245 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

