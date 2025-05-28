PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $2.20 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Intuit stock opened at $751.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $752.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.81. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

