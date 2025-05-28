PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.74.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.70 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

