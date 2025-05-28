180,500 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.0%

AGI opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

